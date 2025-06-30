Maa Day 4 India Box Office: Kajol starrer adds a mediocre Rs 2.5 crore on first Monday; Crosses Rs 20 crore

Maa, directed by Vishal Furia and starring Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and others, has added Rs 2.50 crore net to its India tally. Clubbed with the Rs 17.50 crore weekend, the 4 day total of the movie stands at Rs 20 crore. This is to be looked at as a good number for a film resting on Kajol's shoulders, that is competing with bigger films, Sitaare Zameen Par and F1. However, Maa is a film directly linked to an IP as credible as Shaitaan, and in that regard, these numbers are not good enough.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Maa Are As Under

Day India Net Collections Friday Rs 4.75 crore Saturday Rs 6 crore Sunday Rs 6.75 crore Monday Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 20 crore net in 4 days

Maa Looks To End Week 1 With Rs 25 Crore Net In India; Will Face Stiff Competition Next Week

Maa may see a slight uptick in collections on discount Tuesday and then end its week in the Rs 25 crore net range. Week 2's competition shall be fierce again, with Metro... In Dino and Jurassic World: Rebirth flooding the marketplace. Despite Maa catering to a very different demographic than the other movies, it sure will lose a substantial amount of its top performing screens. The collections of Maa in week 2 will help figure out its theatrical verdict. Internationally, Maa has barely managed USD 450-500k so far and a lifetime total of USD 1 million will be a luxury given the stiff competition right in front of it.

Maa Is A Pricey Film, But The Costs Are Managed

Maa is a pricey film. The film's budget shall still be recovered easily because the non-theatrical rights of the movie have been sold at premium prices, since it is linked to the world of Shaitaan. The global theatrical share of over Rs 15 crore should add to its revenues and ensure it is safe monetarily, even in the worst case scenario.

Maa In Theatres

Maa plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Kajol and Maa.

