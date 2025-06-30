F1 1st Monday India Box Office: Brad Pitt's racing-drama holds strong with Rs 3 crore net on day 4

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and others, added an impressive Rs 3 crore net to its India tally on day 4. With this, the 4 day cumulative total of the racing movie stands at Rs 23.75 crore net. The hold from the opening day is an impressive 60 percent and this means that the movie will again blast off in its second weekend, especially with all the IMAX screens.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of F1 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 5.50 crore (including previews) 2 Rs 7.25 crore 3 Rs 8 crore 4 Rs 3 crore Total Rs 23.75 crore net in 4 days

F1 Managed What Would Be Considered A Good Total For Itself In India, In Its First Weekend Itself

A Rs 3 crore net opening and a Rs 20 crore net lifetime would be seen as a great result itself in the first place. For the movie to manage over Rs 20 crore net in the first weekend and then pack Rs 3 crore on first Monday, all with stiff Indian rivals like Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa, shows that it is in for the long race. Final Destination: Bloodlines legged to Rs 60 crore and if F1 manages the same, it will be seen as a great win; Primarily because F1 is an original film and not an IP. Most Hollywood movies that do well in India are IP based and this is a rare non IP flick that is really turning it on at the box office.

F1 Has Been Crushing Pre-Release Predictions, Comprehensively

F1 has really crushed all the pre-release predictions by a margin and it shall continue to do so, for the rest of its run. A USD 500 million global finish seems conservative at this point. If Jurassic World: Rebirth or Superman end up underwhelming the audiences, F1 can fancy more than the abovementioned number. Brad Pitt has had a mixed, recent theatrical run. The performance of F1 may just give the actor, the runway he needs to keep being part of more mega-budgeted flicks like this one.

F1 In Theatres

