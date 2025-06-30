Kim Soo Hyun’s lawyer interrogated by police in defamation case involving Garosero and Kim Sae Ron's family, Report

The controversy involving actor Kim Soo Hyun, the late Kim Sae Ron, and the Garosero Research Institute continues to gain public attention. Authorities are pressing forward with their investigation. On June 30, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station confirmed that they had questioned Kim Soo Hyun’s legal representative earlier this month.

According to police officials, Attorney Bang Sung Hoon of L.K.B & Partners was summoned for questioning on June 18 at 2 p.m. He is currently representing Kim Soo Hyun. The interrogation centered on the defamation complaint previously filed by the actor against Garosero and the late Kim Sae Ron’s family. However, investigators declined to provide specific details about what was discussed during the meeting or the exact scope of the questioning.

Kim Soo Hyun files new complaint

In addition to the June 18 questioning, police are now also investigating a new complaint filed by Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team on June 23. The actor's side formally accused Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family and Kim Se Eui, the Garosero operator, of false accusation. This marks the second such complaint from the actor's side in this case.

A police spokesperson stated, “We plan to coordinate an appearance date with the suspect (Garosero) and conduct an investigation soon.” This new filing follows an earlier lawsuit submitted on May 9. In it, Kim Soo Hyun accused Kim Se Eui of defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act. The actor’s side also cited a violation of the Stalking Punishment Act.

Background: Controversial audio file and AI claims

Kim Sae Ron was found deceased at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul on February 16, 2025. And shortly after, her family through Garosero began sharing supposed evidence of a long-term relationship between her and Kim Soo Hyun. These materials included images and text messages, which they claimed supported the underage relationship allegation.

The situation escalated dramatically in early May. Garosero held a public press conference and released a controversial audio clip allegedly featuring the voice of Kim Sae Ron. In the recording, a female voice is heard stating that she had been romantically involved with Kim Soo Hyun since her middle school years. The recording is claimed to have been made on January 10, 2025.

However, Kim Soo Hyun’s side quickly responded with a strong denial. They asserted that the audio clip was fabricated and possibly AI-generated.

What’s next?

With Kim Soo Hyun’s attorney already questioned and multiple lawsuits filed, authorities confirmed they plan to summon Kim Se Eui. While no date has been publicly disclosed, police stated that they are in the process of coordinating an appropriate schedule.

