Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's modern and lavish Mumbai house that exudes class: Cozy bedroom, spacious balcony and more

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the finest actors in the industry. From films to web shows, she has carved a special place among fans owing to her talent and fun personality. With a massive net worth, she also owns several properties, including a lavish house in Mumbai. From aesthetically decorated rooms to the modern and luxurious amenities, her abode speaks class and panache. So, let’s step into Tamannaah Bhatia's house.

According to media reports, the Baahubali 2 actress resides in the Bayview Apartment, which spans 80,778 square feet. Located on the 14th floor, the house comes at a whopping price tag of Rs 16.6 crore. The property isn't only grand but extremely spacious, thereby creating a cozy feel.

The house boasts thoughtful paintings, arty bits, and other decorative elements. The living room of Tamannaah's home has been designed in a way that gives a calm ambience. Velvet-clad sofas and a coffee table add to its neutral palette and modern design. In addition to these, paintings, indoor plants, and candles can also be seen in the room.

Talking about the dining area, the statement chandelier is the center of attraction. Unlike heavy furniture and detailing, she has opted for a minimal and simple finish. Also, the warm lights add subtle elegance.

Further, the actor's bedroom has all the elements that contribute to a relaxing place. Muted colors and soft lighting create a soothing glow. The comfortable bedding adds to the cozy feel. The bedroom has no clutter and hence, appears spacious.

Tamannaah's lavish home also features a balcony to unwind and experience a peaceful vibe. It has wooden flooring, a rocking chair, and a full-size glass door that connects it to the other rooms.

Last but not least, her place has a walk-in closet. Yes, you read that right! She has a collection of accessories, designer wear, and branded shoes that she has organised in her closet. It is furnished with a large mirror and makeup lights.

