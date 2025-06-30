40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo isn't married but dating Argentine-Spanish model with whom he has 5 kids: All you need to know

When not on the field, Cristiano Ronaldo’s focus is firmly on his family. Since his chance meeting with Georgina Rodríguez in 2016, the Portuguese superstar has built a strong home life with his partner of nine years and their five children.

Georgina and Ronaldo’s relationship began with quiet dates in Madrid and has grown through years of change, now centered in Riyadh as Ronaldo chases records at age 40. Together, they raise Cristiano Jr., twins Mateo and Eva María, daughter Alana Martina, and the youngest, Bella.

Here’s a closer look at the woman by his side and the next generation of Ronaldos.

Who is Georgina Rodríguez?

Georgina Rodríguez was a sales assistant at a Gucci boutique in Madrid when she first crossed paths with Ronaldo in 2016. "I didn't expect it, honestly," Ronaldo admitted on his Netflix series I Am Georgina, "But after a while I felt that she was the woman of my life."

Georgina recalled the first days of their relationship, when a Bugatti pick-up made her coworkers go "crazy." They were surprised as "they get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean, people couldn't believe it."

Despite his high-profile career, Ronaldo stated that the two usually return home to and escape "into our own world." Though frequently referred to as his wife, the couple remains unmarried—Ronaldo quipped they'll wed "when we get that click."

According to the Daily Mail, Georgina teased fans in February 2025 by flaunting an oversized ring on Instagram, although the pair claims no formal engagement has taken place.

Meet the Ronaldo children

Cristiano Jr. Ronaldo (15): Born June 17, 2010, Ronaldo’s eldest travels the globe in his father’s footsteps. Trained at the Real Madrid and Juventus academies, he now hones his skills with the Al Nassr Academy Under-15 team in Riyadh, according to E! News.

Mateo and Eva María Ronaldo (8): Delivered via surrogate on June 8, 2017, the twins arrived seven months after Ronaldo and Georgina began dating. “So happy to hold the two new loves of my life,” Ronaldo captioned his first photo with them.

Alana Martina Ronaldo (7): Georgina’s first biological child, born November 12, 2017, Alana keeps her father laughing. When asked about her future plans in I Am Georgina, Alana simply said she wanted to “stay at home and be at peace.”

Bella Ronaldo (3): The youngest living child, born April 18, 2022, Bella thrives under her parents’ care. Her twin brother Ángel sadly passed at birth, but is still a “part of their lives,” as the five children often make tributes to their brother.