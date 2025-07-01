Here's WHY Kourtney Kardashian Skipped Jeff Bezos’ Venice Wedding While Sisters Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall Had Fun

Kourtney Kardashian was the only Kardashian-Jenner sister who skipped Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish Venice wedding, and fans are applauding her decision. While her sisters Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall flew to Europe for what many called the 'wedding of the year,' Kourtney stayed behind with her kids.

The Lemme founder shared glimpses of her quiet beach getaway with her daughter Penelope and sons Reign and Rocky instead. She posted videos of the waves and photos of herself in a black lace dress.

Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding turned Venice into a celebrity hotspot over the weekend. Big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Sydney Sweeney joined the star-studded guest list. The celebration kicked off on Thursday, June 26, with a welcome party and continued for three days, including a ceremony and a pajama-themed afterparty.

The Kardashian-Jenner family made their entrance in style. Kim and Khloé Kardashian were first seen in Venice greeting newly single Orlando Bloom. Kris Jenner, with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, joined her daughters on a water taxi ride through the canals. Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also seen all dressed up for the festivities.

Why did Kourtney skip?

Kourtney Kardashian has stayed away from the spotlight since stepping back from the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians. She is focusing on raising her children Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, Reign, 10, and baby Rocky, whom she welcomed with Travis Barker in November 2023.

A source told Page Six that Kris Jenner pulled strings to get Khloé, Kendall and Kylie on the guest list. “Originally, the quintet was going to be a duo of just Kim and Kris,” an insider said. “But Mama Kris asked Lauren if she could bring the other three when they were in Paris for the bachelorette party.” The source added that Lauren “barely knows [Khloé, Kendall and Kylie] outside of simple pleasantries.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s choice to skip Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding shows she’s happy to stay home and focus on what matters most, her family. And judging by the comments, many think she made the right choice.

