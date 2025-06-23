Meet man who borrowed Rs 10,000 from his wife to build a business, and now his net worth stands at Rs 38,250 crore

NR Narayan Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys Technologies, is today widely recognized as one of the leading entrepreneurs. He comes from a middle-class family and grew up in not-so-favorable conditions, but that didn’t stop him from achieving success. Starting off his early career as a Research Associate and then a Chief Systems Programmer at IIM, Ahmedabad, he built Softronics, his first company. How did he establish Infosys Technologies in 1981? He borrowed Rs. 10,000 from his wife, Sudhar Murthy! Join us as we unfold NR Narayan Murthy’s success story.

Advertisement

NR Narayan Murthy’s Success Story: How He Built Infosys with Rs. 10K Loan from Wife

In 1978, the Indian billionaire businessman got married to Sudha Murthy, the love of his life. When NR Narayan Murthy expressed his desire to start another IT company, she argued that they both already had well-paying jobs. Despite the failure of Softronics, she provided Rs 10,000 as seed capital to her husband. Surprisingly, Sudha Murthy kept only Rs. 250 from savings, knowing the risks involved. However, Mr. Murthy assured her that he wouldn’t proceed without her approval.

Sudha Murthy’s life drastically changed when her husband established Infosys, now the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. In one of the interviews, she revealed that building the company was no joke. It involved a lot of sacrifices.

Mr. Murthy opened plenty of vacancies for IT graduates with the company's annual earnings of Rs 21,539 crore. In just four years, the company transformed into a tech giant and employed over 2 lakh people. In March 1999, it became the first India-registered company to be listed on an American stock exchange.

Advertisement

Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan Awardee, N.R Narayana Murthy, became the pioneer of the IT world and made significant contributions to the Indian economy. He designed and implemented the Global Delivery Model and coined technical words like off-shoring, near-shoring, and no-shoring. Undoubtedly, Murthy was recognised as the "father of the IT world.”

In 2014, Murthy retired from his position as Executive Chairman and now acts as the chairman emeritus. Throughout the years, Sudha Murthy, his wife, stood like a rock of support. Her donation of Rs. 10,000 to N.R Narayan Murthy not only led to the establishment of Infosys but also India’s economic growth. His net worth today is USD 4.6 billion, as per Forbes, and stands at 802nd position in the list of the World's richest men.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Night Manager to Monday Crush: Aditya Roy Kapur’s killer looks are heating up our screens