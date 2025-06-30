Is something going on between Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw? Flirty Instagram comments spark rumors

When Prithvi Shaw shared images from his Indonesia getaway, he likely expected likes and routine praise. Instead, he got romance rumors. Social media influencer Akriti Agarwal—known to her three million Instagram followers as a fashion and lifestyle star—is being pegged as Shaw’s new flame after she replied “My perfect view” to his Nusa Penida Island post.

Fans have since connected more dots: from matching outfits in Mumbai to birthday tributes. As their off-screen chemistry becomes headline news, every interaction is under the microscope.

‘My perfect view’ steals the show

On June 30, 2025, Prithvi Shaw posted pictures of himself on Nusa Penida Island, captioning the carousel “The perfect view for YOU!” He is seen posing for the camera far above the island’s crystal waters from a Cliffside railing.

Within minutes of the post, Agarwal—who also commands nearly 90,000 YouTube subscribers—replied to the comment-restricted post with “My perfect view,” alongside a Sakura blossom and Infinity symbol emoji. The brief exchange has supporters and skeptics alike dissecting every aspect of their supposed relationship.

Shaw’s reply to the message, “Ayyyy you” with a heart emoji, only served to power up the buzz further. The playful banter quickly went viral, turning a vacation album into a public flirting reel.

From Mumbai sightings to birthday tributes

Rumors first picked up steam when Shaw was spotted exiting a Mumbai restaurant arm-in-arm with Agarwal, as per Z News. Both wore black ensembles, prompting fans to speculate about coordinated couple looks.

Shortly after, Shaw posted a birthday story for Agarwal, adding a heart emoji to his message—a move many interpreted as confirmation of their intimacy. Agarwal, set to debut in the film Trimukha, has seen her public profile surge alongside the rumors.

While neither has officially labeled the other as a partner, their digital chemistry and mutual shout-outs suggest a relationship moving beyond mere speculation.

