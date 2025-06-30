BTS updates on break-in at Jungkook’s home, sasaeng fan incidents post military discharge: ‘Respond without…’

BTS is back from the military, and their agency is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the celebrities. In a new update from BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency has shared the latest status regarding a stalking incident at Jungkook's home on the day of his discharge. It is known that a Chinese woman stood in front of the singer's house and attempted to break in.

Advertisement

However, police responded to a report and were able to arrest her. Now, the label has shared that they're aiming for punishment against the perpetrator.

BTS' side reveals status of break-in case involving Jungkook

On June 30, a new notice from the HYBE subsidiary was shared on the fan communication platform Weverse, updating fans on the stalking and online bullying experienced by RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, especially after their military discharge. The agency shared how they have collected information from multiple social media platforms and online communities to sue the culprits.

They said, "Regarding the complaints filed in the third quarter of 2024, the penalties are being sequentially determined, including the confirmation of fines. We will continue to respond with a sense of responsibility to ensure that our other complaints also yield positive results."

Speaking about the housebreaking on the day of Jungkook's military discharge, they added, "A police investigation is underway regarding the recent incident of an attempted break-in at a BTS member's home. We are actively cooperating with the police by collecting and submitting evidence based on CCTV footage and other sources in order to ensure that the intruder receives appropriate criminal punishment."

Advertisement

More misconduct in the form of following the artists to their homes or on personal schedules has been reported against the agency, sharing, "We immediately file police reports to ensure that the perpetrators can be arrested in the act, and we also file applications for restraining orders. We will continue to take a firm stance against any actions that threaten the safety of our artists, with no leniency extended to the offenders. As the members of BTS have recently returned to their fans after fulfilling their military service, we are responding more rigorously to ensure that they are not harmed by malicious rumors or insulting remarks."

Furthermore, BIGHIT MUSIC asked fans to share reports of any such incidents that they encounter.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's Are You Sure?! Season 2 confirmed: Here's why member RM could make a cameo