Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah once wanted to run away with his now wife Sanjana Ganesan but got a hilarious reply

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah is known for rattling stumps with precision. But off the field, he almost made a move so audacious it caught even his wife off guard. In a recent episode trailer of Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra’s YouTube chat show, Sanjana Ganesan revealed that Bumrah once suggested eloping—an idea she instantly shot down with a cheeky jab about his famously short run-up.

Her amusing account of Bumrah’s romantic proposal has quickly sparked interest among fans, especially since the couple had famously kept their relationship private before their 2021 wedding.

The proposal that didn’t get off the ground

In the Who’s The Boss? Episode 2 trailer, Sanjana shared a hilarious exchange she had with Bumrah before their marriage. She says he had floated the idea of running away to get married instead of organizing a formal wedding, saying “Let’s run, let’s elope” in Hindi.

Her witty response came immediately after: “Tum run-up pe bhi nahi bhagte ho. Tum mere sath kya bhagoge?” (You don’t even run during your run-up. So how will you run with me?). The 52 second trailer has since gone viral, letting fans in on a rather light-hearted chapter from the couple’s otherwise low-profile romance.

Before tying the knot, Bumrah and Ganesan had kept their relationship quiet. The two got married in a private ceremony in Goa in 2021, attended only by close friends and family. Most Indian teammates missed the wedding due to bio-bubble restrictions during a T20I series in Ahmedabad.

Life after marriage and a growing family

Since their wedding, both have juggled prolific careers: Bumrah as India’s pace spearhead, and Ganesan as a sports broadcaster. They were blessed with their son, Angad, in September 2023. Currently, the couple is in England for professional duties.

While Bumrah recently claimed a five-wicket haul in Leeds, Ganesan continues her broadcast work during the Test series. Despite his demanding schedule, Bumrah still manages to surprise—though perhaps not with runaway plans anymore.

