Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher returns to direction after 23 years, trailer looks heartwarming

Anupam Kher returned to direction after a long gap of 23 years. His upcoming directorial, Tanvi The Great, is set to hit the big screens very soon. The trailer for the movie is finally out, promising a heartwarming and inspiring tale of the protagonist, Tanvi, who is an autistic girl.

While dropping the trailer on social media, Anupam Kher wrote, “TANVI THE GREAT TRAILER: In a world that saw her through a different lens, she kept shining with a light that could not be unseen. Her smile awakens hope, her heart builds courage, and her journey inspires us all. And now, she is here to meet you all. She is #TanviTheGreat. (with a red heart emoticon) Trailer out now!”

Tanvi The Great is a tale of an autistic teenager who dreams of serving the nation

The trailer introduces us to Tanvi, who is played by Shubhangi Dutt. As her character herself said, she is different, but no less. The autistic kid dreamt of joining the Indian Army, following her father's path, who has a history of getting expelled. Her father's role is essayed by Karan Tacker, which appears to be a cameo from the trailer.

In an official press statement, Kher mentioned that watching the movie will leave viewers with a better attitude, and it can also change one's perspective on life.

Anupam Kher called the movie one of the most important chapters of her career. For the unversed, Tanvi The Great marks his second directorial venture. He made his directorial debut in 2002 with Om Jai Jagadish, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, which was a box office dud.

Tanvi The Great star cast and release date

In addition to Shubhangi, the movie features an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher as Tanvi's grandfather, Pallavi Joshi, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, and Iain Glen. Anupam Kher himself produces the movie in association with NFDC.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani came on board to distribute the heartwarming drama under their production banner, Excel Entertainment, along with Anil Thadani's AA Films. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on July 18, in a clash with YRF's Saiyaara and Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy.

