Who is Anthony Edwards’ family? Meet the people who raised and inspired the Timberwolves star

Anthony Edwards’s impressive career in the NBA is only part of his story. Behind the slam dunks and explosive playoff performances is a 23-year-old who has experienced profound loss, unwavering sibling support, and a deep sense of responsibility to those who raised him.

Born in Atlanta and drafted No. 1 overall in 2020, Edwards credits his journey not just to talent, but to the family ties that shaped him—and to the grief that drives him.

Where Edwards’ story really began

Edwards was born to Chrisha Yvette Edwards and an absentee father on August 5, 2001, per Britannica. His childhood mostly revolved around two women: his mother and maternal grandmother, Shirley Edwards.

They were his loudest cheerleaders and his daily foundation. But in 2015, both women passed away from cancer within eight months of each other—an event that changed everything for 14-year-old Anthony. He described the impact to ESPN: “There are only two people who are going to get my all, but that’s over with.”

From then on, he played for their memory. As per The Basketball Network, Edwards wears No. 5 to honor the days they passed, a tribute visible every time he steps on the court.

Siblings who became parents

With them no more, Edwards’s older siblings—Antoine, Antoinette, and Bubba—took over as guardians. Antoine and Antoinette raised him through his high school years, keeping his life grounded. As per The Athletic, Anthony has said his sister “kept everything together,” calling her the “staple” of the family.

Bubba, an aspiring rapper known as “bdifferent,” inspired Anthony to pick up a basketball. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be up here,” Anthony told the publication. Their relationship remains strong. Bubba has even performed during Timberwolves games, with Anthony backing his music career publicly.

Anthony Edwards: Father of three

Off the court, Anthony is a father of three confirmed children with three women, including his daughter Aislynn, born in March 2024 with longtime girlfriend Shannon Jackson. The birth, documented on Netflix’s Starting 5, showed a new side of the rising star.

While Edwards was not sure about fatherhood as a whole after the child’s birth, at the time he stated “As of right now, it’s just the best feeling…in the world for sure. That’s my little girl,” he said. “I’ve got to pick her up and hold her and talk to her.”

