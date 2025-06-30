Baby No. 9 for Cam Newton? Jasmin Brown’s ‘Big MAMA’ bump reveal says yes

On June 29, comedian and actress Jasmin Brown dropped a mirror‑selfie reveal: she’s firmly in her third trimester, expecting her second child with former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Captioned “Big MAMA” and tagged #ThirdTrimester, the snapshot quickly went viral. Brown first broke the news about the upcoming addition to the family in May 2025, hinting at “kicks and elbows” from the bump.

Advertisement

While the couple has kept the name and face of their previous child private, this announcement confirms Newton’s ninth child.

Jasmin Brown’s ‘Big MAMA’ reveal

Jasmin Brown took to Instagram this Sunday to flaunt her baby bump and celebrate the latest milestone in her pregnancy journey. In the June 29 post, she captioned a mirror selfie simply, “Big MAMA,” and added hashtags like #WatchJazzy and #ThirdTrimester.

Brown first teased the news on Mother’s Day, writing, “Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows…cheers to our growing tribe.” The couple welcomed their first daughter in March 2024, although both the mother and father have kept the child’s name and face under wraps.

Cam Newton’s ‘growing tribe’

With Brown’s update, Cam Newton is set to become a father of nine. His four eldest children—Chosen Sebastian (9), Sovereign-Dior Cambella (8), Camidas Swain (7), and Cashmere Saint (5)—are from his relationship with ex‑girlfriend Kia Proctor. He also helps raise Proctor’s daughter, Shakira (18), from her previous relationship.

Advertisement

Newton also has a son named Caesar Lorenzo (5) with photographer LaReina Shaw and co‑parents her older son, Jaden (19).

The couple’s first child arrived in March 2024, and now this second baby will join a household already rich in diverse sibling dynamics.

Balancing fatherhood and privacy

Despite his high‑profile past as an NFL star, Newton has spoken candidly about parenthood’s challenges and joys. In February, he told People he wasn’t sure when his family would feel “complete,” adding, “Did I tell you I want more? Wherever much that God gives me.”

Between comedy tours and co‑parenting, Jasmin Brown and Cam Newton will likely continue to deal with their fame as they build a large and loving ‘tribe,’ now just one arrival away from nine.

ALSO READ: Who is LeBron James' wife? Meet NBA player's high-school sweetheart Savannah and their 3 children