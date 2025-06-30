When Bhagyashree revealed getting married at 19 without her parents’ approval: ‘Only Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya…’

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kiya. Though the actress became the talk of the town overnight, she took a long break from acting and focused on her personal life. Not many people know that the actress was married against the will of her parents.

In a 2016 interview, Bhagyashree revealed that her family was against her relationship with Himalaya Dasani, whom she was dating from school days. She said, “Himalaya ji and I went to school together, and love happened over the years. We would have catfights in school but we couldn’t do without each other."

Since her father disapproved of her relationship, she decided to break up with Dasani, but he came back to her, that's when she took a stand and decided to marry him, no matter what. Bhagyashree added, “So I broke up with him. There is this saying that if you really love someone, set him free and if he really loves you, he will come back. I believed in that."

Though her family was not talking to her, they didn't attend her wedding. The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress revealed that only Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya were present from her side. “At our wedding, only Salman Khan and Sooraj ji’s family attended from my side. My parents were not talking to me and did not attend,” she added.

Bhagyashree mentioned that she later understood why they opposed her marriage. The actress said, “They felt I was too young (to get married) and I don’t blame them." Further, the actress highlighted that everything was sorted out when her son Abhimanyu was born.

For the unversed, Bhagyashree tied the knot with her schoolmate and boyfriend, Himalaya Dasani at the age of 19. He welcomed her first child in 1990, at the age of 20. Though her debut movie was a huge blockbuster, she decided to step back from acting.

After a break, Bhagyashree returned to the glamor world and restarted her career. She featured in several projects- Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul, Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi, Red Alert: The War Within, Laut Aao Trisha and others. In recent years, she was seen in a couple of movies- Thalaivii, Radhe Shyam, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Chhatrapathi, and Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video. Reportedly, she is playing a pivotal role in Ritiesh Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.

