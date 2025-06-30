BTS tour coming soon to India? HYBE's plans to launch Mumbai office in 2025 have fans begin saving for concert

Indian BTS ARMY is over the moon as the possibility of seeing their favourite artists perform live in their own country no longer seems out of reach. Why so? Because HYBE, the entertainment company behind top-tier groups such as BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN, plans to launch an Indian subsidiary within the next few months. The exciting development was reported by the K-media outlet Star News on June 30.

New HYBE office in Mumbai, India

HYBE, one of South Korea's 'Big 4' entertainment companies, revealed that it has initiated comprehensive market research in India. The company is currently navigating the necessary legal procedures to establish a fully functional branch in India. Plans are underway to officially launch the entity by September or October of this year.

This step is part of Chairman Bang Si Hyuk's "multi-home, multi-genre" strategy, which aims to capture key positions in international markets, including India.

Will HYBE's new office facilitate BTS' debut concert in India?

India's entertainment industry is booming, with large-scale concerts and global events becoming more frequent, making it an attractive market for HYBE. The agency's plan to open an office in Mumbai sparked excitement among Indian K-pop fans, particularly BTS enthusiasts, who are hopeful that this move could lead to the boy band's debut concert in the country.

While there's no official confirmation yet, fans are speculating that the office could pave the way for BTS and other HYBE-managed groups, such as TXT, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and Seventeen, to perform live in India. Predicting it will happen soon, they exclaimed, "I AM GONNA START SAVING, I NEED THOSE VIP TICKETS."

BTS is reportedly planning a world tour in March 2026, which has further fueled speculation about potential concert stops in India. ARMYs are now keeping their fingers crossed for the rumors to turn into a reality. They expect to meet RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V in the first half of next year.

Additionally, with Chairman Bang Si Hyuk's plan to amplify HYBE's global presence by replicating the K-pop success formula in various international markets, there is a good chance that the prediction for an India concert will come true.

