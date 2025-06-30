Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu on a call with bae Raj Nidimoru on her way to pickleball game? Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have been making headlines after being rumored to be in a relationship. Now, the actress was seen spending a day in Mumbai while appearing all smiles on a call.

Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoy a game of pickleball while on call

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted wearing an athleisure outfit as she walked by the paparazzi. While she was walking into the pickleball court, she was completely smiling, having a conversation on the phone, likely with her rumored beau, Raj Nidimoru.

However, it cannot be confirmed who she was talking to. The actress looked all ready to sweat it out on the playing field.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

For those unaware, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had made the headlines recently after she appeared alongside her alleged boyfriend Raj Nidimoru on multiple occasions. Many netizens considered it the actress soft-launching her partner, but neither she nor Raj has made an official announcement.

Moreover, there are speculations that both of them have decided to move in together. Pinkvilla exclusively reported them to be searching for locations back in the day.

Samantha and the Family Man director apparently fell in love with each other during the shoot of Citadel, continuing their relationship.

Interestingly, the actress recently made the headlines after netizens trolled her for having a skinny physique. In a video of her working out, the diva said, “Here’s the deal. You don’t get to call me skinny, sickly or any of that crap unless you can do 3 of these first. If you can’t… Then read between the frikkin lines…”

Coming to her work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in a cameo role in the movie Shubham. The horror comedy venture featuring newcomers Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, and more in key roles was bankrolled by the actress herself.

Moving ahead, Samantha will be next seen in the web series, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring with Aditya Roy Kapur. Apart from them, the show will have Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal as supporting actors.

