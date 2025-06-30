Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'When you have a family, these things...'

It's been a while since reports suggesting trouble in paradise for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have surfaced on social media. However, the latter's appearance at the latest edition of the Cannes Film Festival, wearing sindoor, shut down trolls. And now, Abhishek has subtly reacted to the divorce rumors, highlighting how negative news impacts him and his family. The actor also broke his silence on why he has remained tight-lipped despite such speculations doing the rounds all over the internet.

In an interview with Etimes, the Housefull 5 actor remarked that things have changed. Earlier, he didn't care about misinformation being written about him, but now, negative news affects him. "Now these things hurt. You do not live my life. You do not know how it feels to read all this. When you have a family, these things start affecting you," said Abhishek.

Abhishek Bachchan talks about people twisting facts

The actor went on to add that people often share false information without mentioning their names. Pointing out how such things can hurt, Abhishek Bachchan added, "No matter how strong that person is, words have an impact. Even if we clarify something, people take it in the wrong sense because negative news sells."

Abhishek and Aishwarya have appeared in various films together. From Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, and Guru, they have proved to be one of the most-adored reel and real-life couple. On the personal front, the duo got hitched in 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Talking about Junior Bachchan's upcoming projects, he is all set to star in Kaalidhar Laapata. Scheduled for an OTT release, the movie revolves around a man who suffers from memory loss. It also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and child actor Daivik Bhagela. The film will stream on Zee 5 from July 4 onwards.

On the other hand, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II as Nandini.

