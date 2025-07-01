Out of all big releases in first half of 2025, which Tamil movie did not manage to meet your expectations?

Tamil cinema, this year, started off with a huge lineup, making it seem like a festive occasion for cinephiles. While some emerged successful, others were a big let down, making the audience lose their patience.

Out of all the top releases in the first half of 2025, which one did not manage to meet your expectations?

Top releases from Tamil cinema in the first half of 2025

The first major release in Tamil cinema in the first half of 2025 was the Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi. The action thriller film directed by Magizh Thirumeni featured the story of a husband and wife heading for divorce.

As the couple travels to her parents’ home, they are met by a gang of kidnappers who trick and nab the wife. Despite being in a failed marriage, the husband must save her before it's too late.

The movie, which was based on the American film Breakdown, had Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead with Arjun Sarja playing the main antagonist. Despite being a long-delayed and hyped venture, the movie did not manage to fare well at the box office.

However, in April 2025, Ajith Kumar hit the big screens once again with the Adhik Ravichandran directorial Good Bad Ugly, an action comedy flick which was a massive hit at the big screens.

Apart from the Ajith Kumar starrers, the initial months of 2025 saw Chiyaan Vikram hitting the theaters with Veera Dheera Sooran - Part 2. The first installment of the planned franchise featured the actor as an unapologetic husband who would go to any lengths to protect his family.

Following the mentioned movies, Tamil cinema saw a major release with Suriya starrer Retro. The romantic actioner by Karthik Subbaraj had Pooja Hegde as the female lead, which left the audience having polarizing opinions.

Finally, two of the major films that made their way to the big screens were Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life and Dhanush’s Kuberaa.

Which movie left you unsatisfied the most?

As Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi are releasing in the latter half of 2025, we’ll have to wait and see if they manage to become successful at the theaters.

