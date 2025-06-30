Hwang Dong Hyuk's involvement in Squid Game USA remake 'groundless'? Creator reveals if he'd answer David Fincher's invite

Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk recently sat down for an interview with My Daily on June 30 at a café in Sogyeok-dong, Seoul. During the conversation, he shared insights on the latest season and addressed fan theories. He also responded to swirling rumors about an upcoming American adaptation.

Since its debut in 2021, Squid Game has become a landmark in Korean pop culture history, cementing itself as one of Netflix’s most iconic originals. Season 3 concludes the arc of protagonist Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae). It explores the fallout of his choices, the mystery behind the Frontman (Lee Byung Hun), and the grim fate of the survivors entangled in the brutal games.

No Season 4 planned

Director Hwang made it clear that the series was never meant to be infinite. “Squid Game was telling a story through one person's journey,” he said. “With Seong Gi Hun's death, there is no more room for Squid Game to come out.” The statement firmly dismissed any expectations for a fourth season.

Cate Blanchett’s cameo and American remake

One particular scene from Squid Game Season 3 sparked widespread speculation: Cate Blanchett’s surprise cameo as a mysterious recruiter using the iconic Ddakji game. Fans interpreted the moment as a potential setup for an American spin-off, especially as it echoed the recruiting style from Season 1.

Director Hwang acknowledged the speculation, saying, “In fact, I thought about an ending where Seong Gi Hun goes to America alive and sees another recruiting. If that had happened, it could have continued, and there was room for that.”

However, he clarified that the final edit meant something very different. He explained that while the Korean story concluded with one man's fight against the system, the broader organization behind the games still persists.

David Fincher and L.A. production talks

Adding fuel to the fire, international outlets reported that a U.S. version of Squid Game was already in pre-production. Filming is allegedly set to begin in Los Angeles this December. Some reports even claimed that acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher would direct the series and that Blanchett would return as a lead. There were even claims that Hwang himself would be involved.

Hwang firmly refuted his contribution in the remake. “It's a completely groundless story. I think it was written based on rumors. I haven't heard it officially either. I know it because I read a lot of articles,” he said.

He added, “I don't know exactly how much of it is true, but they're going to start filming in December, I'm directing, Cate Blanchett is in it, David Fincher is directing... It's all groundless.” From his comments, it seems Hwang hasn’t received any official word from the creators behind the US remake.

Would Hwang get involved? Maybe

Hwang denied having any official involvement. But, he admitted he was intrigued by the idea of an international adaptation, particularly one involving Fincher.

“I just like David Fincher. I've been a huge fan since Seven, so I think it would be fun if they really made it, and I definitely want to see it. If it's really made and I get a request, I can think about it a little seriously,” he said with a laugh.

