Squid Game 3: Lee Jung Jae starrer ranks No. 1 in 93 countries among Netflix series, becomes fastest K-drama to achieve feat

Squid Game 3 took over the internet following its OTT release on June 27 (Friday). It achieved swift global success, entering the list of the Top 10 Netflix TV shows in multiple countries, on the day of its premiere. On June 28, it became the highest-ranked series on Netflix, and also the fastest K-drama to achieve the impressive feat, as per FlixPatrol's latest data.

Advertisement

Squid Game 3 become Netflix's most-watched show on June 28

The Lee Jung Jae-Lee Byung Hun starrer survival thriller Squid Game started gaining attention a week before the release of its third and final instalment. During then, it sneaked back into the top 10 most-watched Netflix show list. A day after the OTT debut of Squid Game Season 3, it soared to No. 1 in ranks among all Netflix shows (English and non-English), in as many as 93 countries. It held strong in the top spot on June 29 as well.

The Hwang Dong Hyuk directed show made history with the most extensive and rapid global domination ever achieved by a K-drama on the platform. This remarkable achievement surpassed even its own predecessors, with Squid Game Season 2 previously topping the chart in 80 countries within 24 hours of release. The second instalment remained in the top 3 list in December 2024-January 2025.

Previously, Season 1 took nearly a week to hit #1, although it maintained its top spot for over a month. Thus, the K-drama made greater buzz with each passing season, and achieved record-breaking success with the latest season. The release of Squid Game 3 sparked a frenzy on social media, with keywords such as 'Squid Game 3', 'Lee Jung Jae', and 'Front Man' trending worldwide on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Google Trends.

Advertisement

Despite mixed audience reactions regarding ceratin scenes and the ending, the show's popularity remained unmatched. It secured a 8.0/10 rating on IMDb and an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In Asia, fan communities went wild, flooding platforms with memes and reviews just hours after the show dropped. Riding on its success, an American version of the series has also been announced.

ALSO READ: Will there be Squid Game 4? All we know about Lee Jung Jae starrer’s future as season 3 finale leaves fans speculating