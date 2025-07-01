28 Years Later Worldwide Box Office: Danny Boyle's zombie film storms past USD 100 million mark in opening weekend, surpasses previous installments in just 12 days

Marking the return of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland to the franchise, 28 Years Later, is performing decently at the box office. Set in post-apocalyptic times, the zombie-horror movie has wrapped its second weekend on a reasonable note.

28 Years Later zooms past the USD 100 million mark globally

Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment, 28 Years Later stormed past the USD 100 million mark at the worldwide box office. The movie grossed USD 13.7 million overseas in its second weekend, taking the international cume to USD 52.7 million.

It smashed USD 50.3 million in its domestic markets in 12 days of theatrical run including previews. The total cume of 28 Years Later reached USD 103 million by the end of its second weekend.

28 Years Later surpasses franchise’s previous installment

Starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes, the movie surpassed the final cume of the franchise's previous two installments. The movie took only 12 days to surpass 28 Weeks Later (USD 65 million) and 28 Days Later (USD 72.6 million) at the worldwide box office.

The legacy horror film opened to polarising reactions from across the global territories. Though the movie managed to impress the critics, it met with mixed reactions from the audience. The audience's reception impacted its business heavily.

Although its sequel is already in development, under the direction of Nia DaCosta. Now, it will be interesting to see whether the makers continue with their plans or think otherwise looking at the performance of the movie. The Danny Boyle directorial is expected to wind its domestic box office journey around USD 65 million to USD 70 million.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

