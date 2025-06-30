Paresh Rawal slams high ticket prices and recliner seats in theaters: ‘You haven’t come to a spa’

Paresh Rawal is among India's finest actors. He has been part of iconic movies like Hera Pheri, OMG and Andaz Apna Apna to name a few. Just yesterday, the actor confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3 after earlier stepping away from the project. This news has thrilled fans who adore his character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.

In a candid chat on Himanshu Mehta’s podcast, Paresh Rawal shared his thoughts on the film industry, including his strong opinions about recliner seats in multiplexes and skyrocketing movie ticket prices. His sharp and straightforward views have already sparked a conversation on the internet.

Paresh Rawal Shares Strong Opinion On Audiences Choosing Recliner Seats Inside Movie Theatres

Paresh Rawal believes recliner seats are changing the way people experience films. On the podcast, he bluntly said, “Filmein let ke nahin dekhi jaati; aise hi baithna hai toh spa mein jao ya fir mujra dekhne jao” (Movies aren’t watched lying down; if you want to sit like that, go to a spa or watch a dance). He feels these seats encourage a casual, almost lazy attitude, which takes away from the focus needed to enjoy a film.

Paresh argues that movies demand attention and emotional connection, not a relaxed lounge-like setting. He also pointed out that multiplexes prioritize luxury over the cinematic experience, which he finds problematic. His comments reflect his deep love for storytelling and the traditional theatre experience.

Paresh Rawal Voices His Concern On High Movie Ticket Rates

Beyond recliner seats, Paresh Rawal voiced his concern for high movie ticket prices. He thinks expensive tickets are pushing audiences away from theatres. Multiplexes, with their premium offerings, often charge much more than regular theatres. This makes it tough for the average moviegoer to afford a film outing. This trend is hurting the film industry, as fewer people can enjoy movies on the big screen. He’s worried that the focus on luxury is sidelining the essence of good stories and shared experiences.

On the podcast, he emphasized that filmmakers and theatres need to be more responsible toward audiences. They should ensure movies remain accessible to everyone, not just those who can afford pricey tickets. His views highlight a growing disconnect between multiplexes and the common viewer.

Paresh Rawal's Upcoming Projects

Paresh Rawal remains busy with exciting projects. His immediate next release is Nikita Roy on the 18th of July, 2025. He’s part of Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi. He’s also part of Welcome to the Jungle. Additionally, fans are eagerly awaiting Hera Pheri 3.

