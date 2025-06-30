Kareena Kapoor’s parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita never filed for divorce, live together again after 37 years for THIS reason

It is not a hidden fact that Kareena Kapoor’s parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, were separated a long time ago. The actress has always been vocal about how her mom single-handedly raised Karisma Kapoor and her and shaped their careers in Bollywood. Despite being separated, the yesteryear couple never got divorced. But now, from the past couple of years, the two are living together again, and it is nothing less than a ‘divine intervention’ for the Chameli actress and her elder sister.

Talking to Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the unconventional marriage of her parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor and how it shaped her idea of a family. Talking, Bebo stated that her parents are the best in the world. It was their mutual decision to live together again after they individually realized that this is the way they want to be, after staying apart for many years.

In their old age, they have decided to spend their time together holding hands because, according to Kareena, this is where their journeys started, and that is exactly where they are together.

The Heroine star added that with this decision of her parents, life has come a full circle for her and her sister Karisma Kapoor. She also called it ‘divine intervention’ that has happened in their lives. “Individually, I think both of them have been wonderful because I mean my father has always supported whatever I wanted to do in my life,” she added.

Bebo expressed that she feels Karisma and she carried on the Kapoor legacy, and it was only them before their brother Ranbir Kapoor stepped in. “So the two girls, actually like my mother says, they’re not tigresses, they are tigers because they did take the legacy forward,” she concluded.

Talking about her work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up for her upcoming collaboration with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran titled Daayra. The announcement came a couple of months back and left all their fans super excited to see this project.

