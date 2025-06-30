3 Big Clashes in July 2025: Maalik vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan vs Superman to Son Of Sardaar 2 vs Fantastic Four

July 2025 is packed with exciting releases, offering a variety of content, from romance to comedy and action. The monsoon month will see three major clashes at the box office, which will keep hitting the headlines. Here's a look at the big clashes of the upcoming month.

Maalik vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan vs Superman

On July 11, three movies of different genres are set to release together. Rajkummar Rao's Maalik is a gangster drama which marks Rao's entry into the action space. It will have a direct box office fight with Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan. The romantic drama has a good buzz and is expected to surprise the audience.

The third major release of July's second weekend is Superman. The much-awaited Hollywood movie, starring Clark Kent is expected to give a tough fight to the Hindi releases. Don't wonder if it opens with bigger numbers than the Rajkummar Rao and Vikrant Massey movies.

Saiyaara vs Tanvi The Great vs Nikita Roy

The second clash will be on July 18 between another three Hindi releases- Saiyaara, Tanvi The Great and Nikita Roy. Interestingly, all the three movies have debutante talents.

While Saiyaara will mark the big screen debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Tanvi The Great will introduce a new face, Shubhangi Dutt. The third release, Nikita Roy, will be the directorial debut of Kush S Sinha, who is a brother of Sonakshi Sinha.

Out of the three releases, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and backed by YRF, has a chance to lead the clash and gain maximum traction at the box office.

Son of Sardaar 2 vs Fantastic Four

The third big clash will be between Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 and Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four.

Coming from distinct genres, both movies are hitting the screens on July 25. While the Ajay Devgn starrer is a big ensemble comedy movie, the Hollywood flick is a superhero movie that will mark the beginning of the MCU's Phase Six.

It will be interesting to see how these titles will perform at the box office and who will win their respective clashes.

