Location Managers Guild International Awards 2025 Nominations: Sinners, Conclave and The Studio Earn Major Nods

The Location Managers Guild International has revealed the nominations for its 12th annual awards, with Sinners and The Studio among the major contenders. The 2025 LMGI Awards will recognize the best in location work across film, TV, commercials and film commissions. The ceremony is set for August 23 at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California.

What are the LMGI Awards?

The LMGI Awards, officially called the Location Managers Guild International Awards, celebrate the outstanding and creative visual work done by location professionals worldwide. These awards highlight how real-world places shape the art of storytelling on screen. The Location Managers Guild says the awards honor “the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television, commercials and film commissions from around the globe.”

For the 2025 edition, organizers received a record number of submissions, each showing how locations elevate the production value of films and shows.

Major film nominees in 2025

Sinners earned a nomination for Outstanding Locations in a Period Feature Film. The Warner Bros. Pictures title stands alongside The Apprentice, A Complete Unknown, Fly Me to the Moon, Gladiator II and I’m Still Here as per Variety.

Another major contender is Conclave. The Focus Features release is competing for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature Film. Other nominees in that category include Anora, A Real Pain, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Twisters.

In the TV categories, Apple TV+’s The Studio landed a nomination for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series. It is nominated alongside The Day of the Jackal, Landman, The Last of Us Season 2, Mobland and Slow Horses Season 4.

The 12th Annual LMGI Awards will be presented live on August 23. The venue, The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, will host top location managers and filmmakers from around the world.

In a statement, the Location Managers Guild shared that this year’s event highlights how location work 'enriches the art of filmmaking' and continues to inspire new levels of creativity in the industry.

For location fans and movie buffs alike, the LMGI Awards 2025 promise a closer look at the places behind the biggest films and shows. With Sinners and The Studio among the big nominees, the event is set to put a spotlight on the real-world settings that bring stories to life.

