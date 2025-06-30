Bollywood Newswrap, June 30: Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana teaming up for comedy movie to Ramayana logo launch date

From Sara Ali Khan teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana to Ramayana's official logo reveal date, here's a look at the major highlights of the day.

Sara Ali Khan locked opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in untitled comedy drama

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Sara Ali Khan will play the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Mudassar Aziz's upcoming comedy drama.

Apart from Sara, the film will have two more female actresses. The casting for this yet untitled comic caper is presently underway.

Ramayana first glimpse to be out on July 3

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer Ramayana is among the most anticipated movies of Indian cinema. Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the makers are all set to unveil its official logo on July 3, in a grand event.

The makers have a 3-minute long teaser ready but are in no mood to release it anytime soon, as the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is far from its scheduled release date.

Sarzameen teaser out, set to premiere on July 25

The first glimpse of Sarzameen, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan, is out now. Directed by Kayoz Irani (Boman Irani's son), the movie is heading for a direct-to-OTT release on July 25 on JioHotstar.

The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. It was earlier meant to release in cinemas but the makers are now taking a digital route.

Son Of Sardaar 2 title track out tomorrow

After the teaser of Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2, the makers have officially released a promo of its title song today.

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, the first song of the upcoming comedy sequel will be released on July 1st. For the unversed, the original title track of Son Of Sardaar was sung and composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Dhanush wraps the shoot of Tere Ishk Mein

Tamil star Dhanush is all set to return to Hindi cinema with his upcoming action-romantic movie, Tere Ishk Mein. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, the Aanand L Rai directorial is among the most awaited movies of 2025.

Dhanush wrapped the shoot of Tere Ishk Mein, today. While announcing the wrap, he shared a photo on social media, wherein a girl and a boy are seen holding hands tightly. Both hands are soaked in blood, suggesting a violent or tragic context.

