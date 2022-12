Fitness Enthusiast

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast and there is no secret in it. She is often seen hitting the gym. The Mili actress was recently on vacation to Maldives and set the internet on fire with her bikini pictures. Her pictures went viral in no time. Well, today, the actress was spotted outside the gym in chic athleisure. In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor is wearing orange shorts paired with a white tee. Janhvi even flashed her million-dollar smile for her fans.