BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album Lalisa in September 2021. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so. The music video for its lead single of the same name recorded 73.6 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist. The song debuted at number 84 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and at number two on the Billboard Global 200, becoming Lisa's first top-ten hit on the latter. The single album sold 736,221 copies in Korea on the first week of release, setting the record for the highest first-week sales among all female artists and making Lisa the first female soloist to achieve 500,000 copies in first-week sales. Following its success, B-side track Money was sent as the album's second single to US contemporary hit radio and peaked at number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at number ten on the Billboard Global 200, earning Lisa her second career entries on both charts and her second top-ten global hit. The song earned Lisa two Guinness World Records as well as the first MTV Video Music Award ever won by a K-pop soloist.