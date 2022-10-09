Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan enjoy a massive fan following and that is no secret. They are undoubtedly among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The sibling duo has many fan pages dedicated to them. Their followers and admirers of SRK are often seen going gaga over the Khan siblings. Every pap appearance or social media activity of theirs creates a frenzy. Now, just a while ago, Aryan and Suhana were clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport.
Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan make a stylish entry at the airport.
Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, without a doubt, are paparazzi's favourites and often trend on the internet whenever they get clicked.
Aryan Khan donned a grey sweatshirt, while Suhana Khan wore a white crop top and matching sweatpants.
Suhana Khan, who will be making her debut with The Archies is known for her fashion choices and yet again, she did not disappoint her fans with her airport look.
Aryan Khan looked quite handsome as he sported a grey sweatshirt and black denim jeans.
