The Academy Museum Gala 2022's second year turned out to be an equally star-studded one as who's who of the entertainment industry turned up looking their absolute best at the ceremony. From the likes of Olivia Wilde to George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, several Hollywood stars graced the red carpet event. Also making a stunning appearance at the gala were Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who looked their stylish best. The couple couldn't take their eyes off each as they were all smiles while posing together at the event. Joe and Sophie who recently became parents of two after welcoming their second baby, another daughter in July this year are yet to reveal the little one's name. The couple who is known for keeping their personal life private haven't shared any photos of their daughters on social media.