10 richest NBA players ever ranked by net worth

Basketball stands as the pinnacle among sporting disciplines, serving as a lucrative avenue for athletes. The sport’s immense popularity, primarily originating from the United States but extending globally, contributes significantly to its status.

As of 2023, basketball boasts an astonishing estimated global market value of USD 90 billion. Consequently, it's no surprise that athletes associated with the National Basketball Association (NBA), the premier league in the USA, rank among the wealthiest in the world.

10. Kevin Garnett Net Worth: US$120 million (Estimated)

Kevin Garnett, a basketball legend, showcased his skills across a remarkable career spanning 21 seasons in the NBA.

His journey began with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 1995 to 2007, where he made a significant impact.

Moving on to the Boston Celtics from 2007 to 2013, Garnett became an instrumental part of the team's success, contributing to their championship victory in 2008.

Transitioning to the Brooklyn Nets from 2013 to 2016, he continued to exhibit his prowess before returning to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2014-2015 season, marking a full circle in his illustrious career. Kevin Garnett boasts a reported net worth between $120 million and $125 million.

This vast wealth stems from his triumphant basketball career and supplementary earnings via endorsements and business endeavors.

Over his 21-season NBA stint, Garnett showcased his skills on teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets. Notably, in 1997, he inked a $126 million deal for a six-year contract extension with the Timberwolves.

Throughout his tenure in the NBA, Garnett accrued more than $343 million.

9. Grant Hill Net Worth: US$250 million (Estimated)

Grant Hill had an illustrious NBA career spanning across several teams. He began with the Detroit Pistons from 1994-95 to 1999-00, then moved on to the Orlando Magic for various stints between 2000-01 to 2002-03 and 2004-05 to 2006-07.

Later, he joined the Phoenix Suns from 2007-08 to 2011-12 and briefly played for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2012-13.

As of 2023, Grant Hill is reportedly worth US$250 million. After a 19-year professional career, Hill has become the face of several prominent brands in campaigns, including McDonald's, Nike, Tag Heuer, Adidas, and AT&T.

However, his most robust partnership was with Fila, a shoe brand, where he exchanged his signature for a staggering US$80 million over a seven-year deal in 1997.

8. Hakeem Olajuwon Net Worth: US$300 million (Estimated)

Hakeem Olajuwon, born on January 21, 1963, in Lagos, Nigeria, had a successful NBA career spanning 18 years. He played primarily as a center and was known for his imposing presence, standing 7 feet 0 inches tall and weighing 255 pounds.

Olajuwon's career highlights include: Leading the Houston Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995 and being named Finals MVP both years.

As of 2023, Hakeem Olajuwon has amassed a net worth of $300 million through a prosperous 18-year NBA career, astute business investments, and a disciplined financial strategy.

Even in retirement, he relishes the rewards of his financial prowess and entrepreneurial ventures.

Olajuwon's diverse portfolio encompasses real estate, commercial properties, residences, apartment complexes, and other profitable enterprises.

7. Shaquille O'Neal Net Worth: Us$400 million (Estimated)

Shaquille O'Neal, a former professional basketball player, enjoyed a remarkable 19-year tenure in the NBA, representing six different teams across his career.

His journey spanned stints with the Orlando Magic from 1992 to 1996, followed by an impactful tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers lasting from 1996 to 2004.

He then joined the Miami Heat from 2004 to 2008, adding to his diverse basketball legacy with subsequent appearances for the Phoenix Suns from 2007 to 2009, the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2009 to 2010, and a final season with the Boston Celtics from 2010 to 2011.

Shaquille O'Neal has amassed a net worth of approximately US$400 million. He gained his wealth by engaging in multiple business ventures and investments, apart from earning as a former NBA player. '

O'Neal collaborated with companies like Reebok, Nestlé, Buick, Papa John's, Hulu, and Epson for endorsements.

6. Kobe Bryant Net Worth: US$600 million (Estimated)

Kobe Bryant, an American professional basketball player, spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He played as a shooting guard and was widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, a 15-time All-NBA player, and won five NBA championships.

At the time of his passing in 2020, Kobe Bryant had amassed an estimated net worth of $600 million.

He accumulated this wealth predominantly through his successful career as a professional basketball player, earning an average NBA salary of $25 million and securing substantial endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, Sprite, and McDonald's.

Furthermore, his smart business decisions, like investing $6 million in BodyArmor in 2014, notably boosted his overall wealth.

Although certain sources suggested a net worth of $650 million, the widely acknowledged and most frequently mentioned figure remains at $600 million.

5. Junior Bridgeman Net Worth: US$600 million (Estimated)

Junior Bridgeman played for two teams during his NBA career. He started with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played from 1975 to 1984 and then again from 1986 to 1987.

He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers from 1984 to 1986.

Former NBA player Junior Bridgeman amassed a net worth of $600 million through astute investments in the fast-food industry, particularly in Wendy's and Chili's franchises, despite earning no more than $350,000 per season during his basketball career.

His investment decisions in these franchises played a significant role in his wealth accumulation.

4. Vinnie Johnson Net Worth: US$500 million (Estimated)

Vinnie Johnson, a former NBA player, played for three teams during his career. He was drafted as the No. 7 overall pick in the 1979 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics.

He then went on to play for the Detroit Pistons from 1981-82 to 1990-91 and the San Antonio Spurs in the 1991-92 season.

He is best known for his time with the Detroit Pistons, where he was a key player, helping the team win two NBA championships.

Vinnie Johnson, a retired professional basketball player turned entrepreneur, possesses a net worth of $500 million.

Although he earned just $6 million throughout his NBA career, he established the automotive company Piston Group, which stands as the largest value-add assembly supplier globally.

Additionally, he later sold 155 branches of Five Guys restaurants. His business initiatives substantially augmented his wealth, propelling him to become one of the wealthiest NBA players and athletes in general.

3. Magic Johnson Net Worth: US$1.2 billion (Estimated)

Magic Johnson played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He was selected first overall in the 1979 NBA draft by the Lakers and led the team to five NBA championships during their Showtime era.

Magic Johnson, a former American basketball player and entrepreneur, possesses a net worth of $1.2 billion.

The bulk of his fortune stems from his significant ownership stake in EquiTrust insurance company, which surged from $16 billion to $26 billion under Johnson's leadership over the past decade.

Additionally, he holds investments in various sports teams such as the NFL's Washington Commanders, the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, and the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers.

2. LeBron James Net Worth: US$1 billion to US$1.2 billion (Estimated)

Throughout his illustrious NBA career, LeBron James has showcased his talent while representing four different teams.

He began his journey with the Cleveland Cavaliers, playing with them from 2003 to 2010 before returning for a second stint from 2014 to 2018.

Subsequently, he moved to the Miami Heat, contributing from 2010 to 2014. Following his tenure with the Heat, James transitioned to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, where he has remained until 2023.

LeBron James' net worth as of 2023 ranges from $1 billion to $1.2 billion, with his combined on-court and off-court earnings hitting $121.2 million in the same year. In 2023, he became the inaugural active NBA player to achieve billionaire status.

His wealth stems from diverse revenue streams, notably earning an estimated $55 million annually through endorsement deals with renowned brands such as Nike, McDonald's, Blaze Pizza, Beats Electronics, Sprite, Upper Deck, State Farm Insurance, Audemars Piguet, Dunkin' Donuts, Samsung, Kia, Verizon, and Intel.

1. Michael Jordan Net Worth: US$3 billion (Estimated)

Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest basketball player in history, showcased his exceptional talent during his tenure with two NBA teams: the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards.

His legacy primarily revolves around his remarkable stint with the Bulls, where he soared to six NBA championships, earning revered monikers like "Air Jordan" and "His Airness" owing to his extraordinary leaping prowess.

Forbes reports that Michael Jordan, as of November 2023, possesses a net worth of $3 billion. His status as the richest NBA player stems from his sale of the majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan's wealth comprises earnings from his NBA salary, lucrative collaborations with major brands like Nike, Gatorade, and Hanes, and income generated by his Jordan Brand.

He has amassed $1.8 billion from partnerships with Nike, Gatorade, Hanes, and other firms, alongside a total NBA career income of $90 million.

