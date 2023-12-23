Kevin Durant Net Worth

Kevin Durant has consistently displayed his incredible scoring skills while playing for various NBA teams.

One of his most notable stints was with the Golden State Warriors, where he joined in 2016. During his time with the Warriors, Durant made significant contributions that ultimately led to two NBA championship victories in both 2017 and 2018.

These achievements solidified his status as one of the top players in the league. Before his NBA career, Durant played college basketball for the Texas Longhorns for a season.

Following his impressive performance, he was selected as the second overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2008 draft.

Durant continued his journey with the SuperSonics, which later became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, it was his impactful phase with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2020 that truly showcased his exceptional skills and solidified his legacy in the NBA.

Recognized as Team USA's leading scorer in men's Olympic basketball history, Durant boasts a gold medal from the 2010 FIBA World Championship.

His prowess on the court earned him a place in seven All-Star teams and two NBA Finals MVP awards.

Durant's influence extends beyond the basketball court, as one of the world's highest-earning basketball players.

He engages with prominent brands like Foot Locker and Nike, enhancing his endorsement deals.

His powerful performances and personal brand continue to leave significant prints in the world of sports.

Kevin Durant's Net worth in 2023: $300 million(Estimated)

Kevin Durant's net worth is estimated to be at $300 million in 2023, making him one of the most affluent basketball players, thanks to his significant on-court salary and off-court endorsements.

In 2022, Durant was the 6th highest-paid athlete according to Forbes, pulling in upwards of $92 million.

Durant's substantial income results from his rewarding basketball contracts and a plethora of endorsement deals with influential companies like Nike, Google, and Gatorade, to name a few.

His versatility in playing style and consistent success in the NBA have led to his impressive wealth accumulation.

Durant's earnings, both on-court and off-court, put him in the upper echelon of the highest-paid athletes globally, with a significant chunk of his income deriving from endorsement deals and corporate partnerships.

Furthermore, his fortune is boosted by his substantial NBA paychecks and lucrative endorsement agreements. When you tally up his total earnings throughout his career, including both salary and endorsements, it comes to approximately $710 million.

This figure ranks him as the 18th highest-paid athlete ever and the third-highest earner in the history of the NBA.

Kevin Durant Contract

In the 2021 offseason, Kevin Durant inked a contract extension for 4 years with the Brooklyn Nets, ensuring his presence on the team till the end of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Durant made headlines on June 30, 2022, when news broke that he had asked to be traded from the Nets. Fast forward to February 9, 2023, and the Nets traded Durant, along with T. J. Warren, to the Phoenix Suns.

Worth $194.2 million, his new contract guarantees Durant an annual salary averaging $48,554,830.

Durant's base salary for the 2023-24 season is on record to be $46,407,433, with a guaranteed sum of $189,078,320 included in the contract.

Durant will enter free agency in 2026. Further, Durant achieved the distinction of becoming the third basketball player to sign a lifelong contract with Nike, following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Durant's past contracts trace his journey through multiple NBA teams - Seattle Supersonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets.

As his skill and reputation in the NBA grew over time, his salary saw a corresponding bolster.

The Brooklyn Nets contract contains provisions for Durant to earn extra through game appearances and All-Star team selection.

In 2016, Durant signed a two-year contract worth $54.3 million with the Golden State Warriors. The deal also gave him the option to decide whether to stay for a second year.

Kevin Durant Salary

The Phoenix Suns have traded with the Brooklyn Nets to obtain Kevin Durant, who currently commands a $47 million annual salary, along with a bonus of $1.1 million.

In 2021, Durant committed to an extended four-year deal for $194 million that took effect this season and spans through the 2025-2026 season.

The agreement does not incorporate an option for Durant to opt out in the final year.

His agreed salary scales for the remaining years of the contract, with $47,649,433 due for the 2023-2024 season, $51,195,821 for 2024-2025, and a staggering $53.3 million for the concluding year of the agreement.

Included in his contract, for the penultimate and final seasons, are incentives that total $1.3 million and $1.4 million respectively.

Kevin Durant Endorsements

Significantly, Kevin Durant's income is bolstered by endorsement deals, which bring in approximately $45 million from various partnerships and sponsorships.

Noteworthy among these endorsements and investments are:

Nike: In a deal of a lifetime with Nike, Durant earns an estimated $300 million, including a promising $50 million retirement package.

Google: In 2014, Durant shared the screen with celebrities such as Sia, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen for a Google commercial.

Alaska Air Group: In association with Alaska Airlines since 2017, Durant aids in promoting youth and education programs in San Francisco.

Panini America: As a part of an exclusive multi-year partnership, Durant serves as the global NBA spokesman for Panini America, the leading sports collectibles company.

NBA 2K: He stands as one of the leading faces of NBA 2K, a popular basketball simulation game.

Gatorade: With a spokesperson role for the renowned sports drink brand Gatorade, Durant is consistently in the public eye.

Sonic Drive-In: Known for its drive-in service, fast-food chain Sonic Drive-In has Durant as one of their eminent affiliates.

Skullcandy: Durant has represented not only Beats by Dre but also became a face for rival brand Skullcandy.

Sprint: A deal with telecommunications giant Sprint is another significant endorsement for Durant.

Kevin Durant Investments

NBA superstar Kevin Durant actively infuses significant capital into a broad spectrum of businesses and sectors.

His endeavor, Thirty-Five Ventures, has funded more than 100 budding companies, emphasizing sports, e-sports, tech, cannabis, and broadcasting.

He notably hit success with his investment in Postmates, after putting in approximately a million dollars in 2016.

Moreover, Durant and his business associate poured finances into Coinbase, a well-known, publicly-listed cryptocurrency firm.

Beyond this, he acquired shares in a set of sports teams, including the Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer, the NWSL's Gotham FC, and a Major League Pickleball side.

These investments portray Durant's multifaceted interests, notably in sports, technology, and nascent business forms.

Durant's investment behavior exhibits his diverse interest areas, from tech and sports to digital currencies.

His meaningful engagement with numerous sectors affirms his astute investing skills.

Kevin Durant Real Estate

Kevin Durant is a major player in the real estate market. In 2021, he splurged on a 10,000-square-foot estate in Hidden Hills, California, which cost $15.6 million.

He expanded his property portfolio in 2022 by acquiring a 9,084-square-foot mansion in Oakland Hills' Ridgemont neighborhood.

The Hidden Hills property boasts a two-story mansion, while the one in Oakland Hills was custom-designed by architect Mike.

Before these purchases, Durant sold his $12.2 million Malibu villa. As of 2022, his estimated net worth stands at a staggering $200 million, reflecting his wise real estate investments.

Properties like a $12 million condo also grace his diversified real estate portfolio across the country, further demonstrating his financial prowess and success.

