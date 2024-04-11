3 NBA Teams Have Never Reached NBA Final? Find Out Who Failed To Take Home Trophy

Every NBA franchise plays with a single dream every year, and that is to win the NBA championship. Multiple teams have won the league many times, but there are also a lot of teams that have not tasted any success since they came into existence.

We will look at three teams that have never even reached the NBA finals, let alone lifted the title.

1. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies is one of the youngest franchises in the NBA. The Grizzlies were founded in 1995. However, they have been disappointing in the league and never made it to the finals.

The Grizzlies were always seen as a hard-working team that could trouble others in the league on their day, but unfortunately, they never had all the pieces to challenge for the title. Memphis has just one conference final appearance, which ended in a four-game sweep in 2013 at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs.

The current Grizzlies team is young and has the potential to make history, but can they do it? Only time will tell.

2. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves’ best season in the NBA was when they reached conference finals in the 2003–04 season but couldn’t get past the Lakers, led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Kevin Garnett was the driving force behind their success that season and won league MVP. Even though Garnett is the greatest player to have ever played for the team, he left to play for the Boston Celtics in 2007 and won a championship there. Later, he expressed regret for not leaving sooner to pursue more championships.

However, this season, the Timberwolves have caught the attention of every fan by finishing second in their conference, but can they break the curse with a young team?

3. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have been known for being owned by Michael Jordan more than their gameplay on the court, and that shows the sorry state of the franchise.

The Hornets have been so bad that even Michael Jordan can’t make them better, and he eventually sold his stakes in the franchise. They have only made it to the conference semifinals four times and not once since 2002.

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan Once Revealed the Only Player in NBA He Couldn’t Dominate; Details Inside