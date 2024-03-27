‘42 Years, Who?’: Fans React as MS Dhoni Takes Exceptional Catch to Dismiss Vijay Shankar During CSK vs GT IPL Clash

Chennai Super Kings, on Tuesday, registered their second consecutive victory of the season after defeating Gujarat Titans by a massive margin of 63 runs. The Super Kings scored 206/6 while Gujarat could only manage to put up 143/8 on the board by the end of 20 overs.

MS Dhoni’s exceptional catch during CSK vs GT

Amid CSK’s victory what grabbed fans’ eyes was the fitness of the 42-year-old MS Dhoni, who before the beginning of the tournament had decided to step down from CSK captaincy and hand it over to young star Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Even at the age of 42, Dhoni is as fit as any other youngster in the team, casually diving to grab catches when performing the job of a wicket-keeper. Considered one of the best wicket-keepers in the world, Dhoni didn’t fail to maintain his reputation as he performed some exceptional wicketkeeping skills during the contest on Tuesday.

One such catch grabbed everyone’s eyeballs when Dhoni dived towards his right and covered a significant distance to grab the ball and dismiss Gujarat batter Vijay Shankar.

Fans react to Dhoni’s wonderful catch

CSK and Dhoni fans went crazy after witnessing the exceptional display of skills by the former CSK skipper and started lauding him on social media. Sharing the image of the catch, a fan wrote, “42 years, Who? What a catch.”

Another fan shared the video of the catch and complemented it with the caption, “Still the same impact,same grip, same charisma!! MSD has done it again and how! What a catch”

The official handle of the Indian Premier League also posted the video and wrote, “𝗩𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗠𝗦𝗗. An excellent diving grab behind the stumps and the home crowd erupts in joy.”

CSK vs GT

It was the second consecutive win for Chennai Super Kings as they gave Gujarat Titans their so-far biggest defeat of the season. The batters did an exceptional job for the hosts as they put up a massive target of 207 runs, with Shivam Dube scoring a quick half-century and Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad missing out on their half-century by just 4 runs.

Dube smashed 5 sixes and 2 fours in his power-packed knock, scoring 51 runs while Rachin Ravindra smashed 46 runs off just 20 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also contributed to the team’s total by adding 46 runs off 36 balls, with 5 fours and 1 six.

On the bowling front, each bowler managed to pick up at least 1 wicket except Ravindra Jadeja, who only bowled 2 overs. Pacers Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahmand and Tushar Deshpande managed to grab 2 wickets each, thus limiting Gujarat to just 143/8 and earning the first spot in the points table by beating the visitors.