Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s viral throwback pic will excite you for their on-screen pairing in Naadaniyaan

Bollywood buffs always have a keen interest in the star kids. From learning about their career plans to their dating life, they want to know it all. Well, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter recently made her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and now Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his big debut.

Well, reportedly these two are all set to work in a film together titled Naadaniyaan. A couple of pictures from their sets came out and we bet fans cannot wait to see them together. But before that can happen, we have an unseen throwback picture of the two-star kids posing together that might get you even more excited for their film.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s old pics go viral

An old picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor has been going viral on social media. The two-star kids can be seen posing together and looking cute. The Archies star is wearing a blue and black check top, while Saif Ali Khan’s son looks dapper in a baby pink tee.

Putting their arms around each other's shoulders, these two can be seen smiling. while the other picture is a selfie and you can see them pouting.

Check out the pictures:

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work front

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently made his Instagram debut and since then has been the talk of social media. Apart from Naadaniyaan, Ibrahim has reportedly bagged a third film as well. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Saif Ali Khan’s son will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s tentatively titled film Diler after Naadaniyaan and his debut film which is Dharma's film Sarzameen also starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

More about Naadaniyaan

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer rom-com Naadaniyaan, backed by Karan Johar will be a direct-to-OTT release and will mark the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. Saif Ali Khan’s son and Shauna Gautam share an interesting bond with Karan Johar as both of them have assisted the filmmaker on his last film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

