Vijay Deverakonda announces next Pan-India film on 35th birthday; directed by Ravi Kiran Kola

Vijay Deverakonda is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor is celebrating his 35th birthday on May 9 and to make this occasion more joyous and grand, ace producer Dil Raju has announced Vijay's upcoming Pan-Indian project tentatively titled SVC 59.

The makers have shared a riveting poster that will feature Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar. Have a look!

Vijay Deverakonda's new project announced

On May 9 morning, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda's new project took to their social media platform Instagram and shared an artwork poster along with the caption that read, “In blood, He'll rise, reign & Ignite the Mass Ripples all over! #SVC59- @thedeverakondas Mass Incarnation.”

In the poster, the character of Vijay can be seen holding a machete in his hand with a fiery background. The poster was launched in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively. Further information about its cast and crew will be unveiled in the upcoming days.

Soon after the post went online, fans took to their comments section and expressed their happiness about Vijay's new project. A fan wrote, "Unexpected." Another one wrote, "Double blockbuster movie Vijay Anna."

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming action thriller has been helmed by 2019 blockbuster Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru fame director Ravi Kiran Kola, and bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Parasuram Petla's family drama titled Family Star. The film also featured Mrunal Thakur opposite Vijay. Due to its dull screenplay, the film did not receive a positive reception from cinema lovers as well as critics.

The drama film also featured Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, Vasuki, Ravi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. It was bankrolled by Dil Raju, and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Apart from that Vijay will feature in Jersey fame director Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri’s tentatively titled project VD12. It was earlier rumored that Vijay will portray a spy in the film, which is being produced by Naga Vamsi under the name Sithara Entertainments.

Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly being considered as the main actresses for the forthcoming thriller film. Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been given by the makers.

