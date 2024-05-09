Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In Thursday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Konstantin tries to charm Sarah as he aims to be her new stepdad, but Maggie gets wind of his true intentions from John and Marlena. Meanwhile, Xander is on a mission to uncover who framed him for shooting Harris, targeting Stefan as his first suspect.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

John cleverly outsmarts Konstantin's attempts at manipulation by pretending to be brainwashed, leading to a revelation that he was faking it all along. As Konstantin tries to win over Sarah, Maggie learns the truth and starts planning her retaliation.

Meanwhile, Xander, determined to clear his name, confronts Stefan about framing him for the crime. Despite Stefan's denial, Xander is convinced of his innocence. Additionally, Kayla is upset with Steve for assisting Ava in freeing Clyde from prison, but when Ava and Harris ask for his help again, Steve agrees, promising Kayla it's for a different cause.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Ava is working at the Pub, serving Holly and Sofia while they study on their laptops. Sofia wants a break and talks about prom, saying she wants to go with Tate.

Meanwhile, Tate hangs out with his friend Aaron in the park. Aaron advises Tate to join a summer league team to improve his chances of getting a scholarship and avoiding student loan debt. Tate asks about Aaron's prom plans, and Aaron wants to ask Sofia but thinks she doesn't know him.

At home, Harris struggles with a code in a black book. Ava brings him snacks and coffee, but she lies about finding the book when Clyde calls.

Sloan returns home to her husband Eric, who's leaving for work. They have a tense exchange, and Sloan calls her friend Melinda over. EJ talks on the phone about a DNA test and lies to Nicole about working on a case. Nicole worries about EJ taking on more responsibilities.

In the park, Tate and Aaron talk about prom. Aaron encourages Tate to participate more, but Tate isn't interested in dating. Holly tries to convince Sofia to consider other prom dates, but Sofia is set on Tate.

Later, Ava updates Harris on their task related to the black book. Nicole and Eric prepare to distribute hygiene kits to the homeless. Eric admires Nicole's strength.

At the DiMera mansion, Johnny tells EJ that Chanel is pregnant. EJ is concerned about the risks involved. Johnny seeks EJ's support but insists on making his own decisions.

Back at Sloan's apartment, she worries about Eric working with Nicole, feeling insecure about their relationship.Finally, Tate accepts Sofia's prom invitation, with encouragement from Holly. They agree to double-date with Aaron and Holly.

