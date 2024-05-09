Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari set to return to Cannes Film Festival 2024

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024 is just around the corner. In the past, many leading ladies from Indian cinema have graced the red carpet and stunned everyone with their fashionable attire.

It has now been learned that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has attended the international event many times in the past, is set to return. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will also be present at the film festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari will attend the Cannes Film Festival 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to 25. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has garnered immense love for her looks on the red carpet in the past. It is worth noting that Aishwarya was also a Cannes jury member in 2003. A recent press release has confirmed her return to this year’s event.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari, who made her Cannes debut in 2022, talked about her return in a statement and called it an “honor.” She also said that she was “thrilled to embark on this journey.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari’s work front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen on the big screen in Ponniyin Selvan: II in 2023. It is a historical drama directed by Mani Ratnam. Announcements of her upcoming projects are highly anticipated by fans.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari recently starred in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The period drama series marks filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut. The ensemble cast also includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Heeramandi premiered on Netflix on May 1.

About All We Imagine As Light at Cannes Film Festival 2024

It was recently revealed that Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. It has become the first Indian film to be selected for the ‘In Competition’ section in 30 years.

All We Imagine As Light will be competing with the works of renowned filmmakers from around the world for the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the film festival.

