‘I Can Never See Myself Not With Those Two Guys’: Stephen Curry Opens Up as Klay Thompson’s Uncertain Future Looms Large

Steph Curry, the iconic point guard of the Golden State Warriors, stands as a foundational pillar in the team's legacy of success. His incredible impact as a player has been instrumental in shaping the Warriors into a dominant force in the NBA.

Throughout their journey, Curry, alongside teammates like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, has been an integral part of the Warriors' remarkable achievements, including securing four NBA championships and reaching six Finals since 2015.

Despite the recent season-ending defeat in the NBA play-in tournament, Curry has no plans to move away from the franchise and overlook the bonding he has developed with Thompson and Green over the years.

While interacting with the media, Curry said, “I can never see myself not with those two guys(Thompson and Green).”

Curry also admitted about the league’s dynamics and acknowledged that he could not have his mates with him forever.

"I understand this league changes and there's so many things that go into it and we are not gonna play forever. We've experienced so much together and at the end of the day, I know they wanna win and I wanna win and that's all I am worried about," he added.

Additionally, the Golden State Warriors may face significant change as superstar guard Klay Thompson approaches free agency this offseason, potentially leaving the team for the first time in his NBA career.

Together with longtime teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, they have been the cornerstone of the Warriors' success since the 2012-13 season.

During this period, the Warriors made several playoff appearances and secured five consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2014 to 2019, winning four championships and established the Warriors as one of the most dominant teams in recent NBA history.

