76ers and Grizzlies Game: Here's the Reason Behind Stoppage in Play Between NBA Teams; Report

We have rarely seen a basketball game in the NBA being stopped midway because of any reason. However, when the Philadelphia 76ers’ showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies stopped in between, the player found the reason for the stoppage very funny.

As the game was going on between the 76ers and Grizzlies, for some strange reason the parts of the floor from the FedEx Forum started to pop out. When this incident happened, the 76ers were leading the game by 32-23.

The game was halted for a few minutes

The refs halted the game and asked for help to fix the situation to restart the game. While the refs waited for help, Buddy Hield of the 76ers and GG Jackson of the Grizzlies hilariously tried to do the job themselves. The duo tried their best by jumping on it so that it gets back to its original shape but that didn’t work out.

The employees of the arena came out and fixed it with the method they knew best. While the floors were being repaired, players from the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies warmed themselves by shooting. The officials finally gave the all-clear to start the game after a few frustrating minutes of waiting. Before the play resumed, the players hurried back to the bench for a meeting.

Memphis Grizzlies got decimated by the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers outscored the Memphis Grizzlies 34–19 in the second quarter following the postponement of floor repairs. The hosts once more fielded a roster beset by injuries as Philly cruised to a 62-42 halftime lead.

The Grizzlies witnessed the Joel Embiid show as the big man from the 76ers scored 30 points in just 23 minutes to lead the rout. He received good support from Kelly Oubre Jr. who scored 17 points.

ALSO READ: Former Warriors GM Reveals Untold Story on LEAKED Draymond Green and Jordan Poole Fight Footage