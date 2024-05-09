PICS: Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela fly to Delhi to cheer for Chiranjeevi ahead of Padma Vibhushan awards

Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to be awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award on May 9th, 2024, i.e., today. With the legendary actor set to be conferred this honor, his son Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Konidela, decided to attend the joyous function.

The RRR actor and his wife were spotted at the airport as they were set to board their flight to Delhi. Sporting a denim blue shirt and a stylish stubble look, Ram Charan was all in smiles as he walked into the airport. Accompanying him, Upasana expressed a stern exterior in a pink-colored casual dress.

Check out Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, as they fly off to Delhi

Megastar Chiranjeevi had already taken off to attend the event in Delhi as he boarded a private jet with his wife, Surekha Konidela. The actor being conferred the second-highest civilian honor in India has surely brought in quite excitement for his fans, especially over how he uplifted the Telugu film industry.

With Ram Charan and his wife also making their appearance at the event, it surely will become an even more special occasion for the Konidela family to enjoy. Moreover, along with Chiranjeevi, the Padma Vibhushan Awards are also being conferred to actress Vyjayanthimala, former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Captain Vijaykanth (posthumous), Bindeshwar Pathak, and Padma Subrahmanyam.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan is currently undergoing the final works of his next film, Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film, written by Jigarthanda’s Karthik Subbaraj, is said to revolve around an honest IAS officer who sets out to correct the corrupt political system in his country.

Moreover, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more in key roles. Although an official release date has yet to be confirmed, it is speculated that the film might be released in theaters during the latter half of 2024.

Furthermore, Ram Charan is also set to feature in the tentatively titled movie RC16 alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The movie helmed by Buchi Babu Sana is said to be a village-based sports drama, with Shiva Rajkumar also playing a key role.

