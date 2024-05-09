Ranveer Singh strikes quirky pose leaving Karisma Kapoor in splits; Fans call this duo 'stunning'

Karisma Kapoor, a true style icon, once again showcased her impeccable fashion sense at a recent event. She stunned everyone in a gorgeous black gown and proved that age is just a number. Her look for the day was simply beautiful. Adding to the charm, she shared pictures with fashion icon and actor Ranveer Singh, capturing moments of laughter and camaraderie.

The strong bond between Karisma Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is clearly visible in the pictures, radiating warmth and genuine friendship. These delightful moments captured in the images are enough to brighten anyone's day.

Karisma Kapoor poses with Ranveer Singh at event

Karisma Kapoor and Ranveer Singh recently graced an event together, exuding elegance and charm. The duo posed beautifully for the photos, showcasing their effortless style. In the photos, Karisma is captured sharing a playful moment with Ranveer, who is seen bursting into laughter. Taking to Instagram, Karisma dropped a series of pictures and captioned it, “Painted the town blue.”

For the event, the Murder Mubarak actress wore a stunning black off-shoulder gown. The outfit boasted a striking feature: a massive bow that doubled as a long train, adding a touch of drama and sophistication to her ensemble. Karisma Kapoor elevated the outfit with statement earrings and a stunning necklace.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh slipped into an all-white satin outfit paired with stylish aviators. The Singham Again actor paired it with a diamond necklace, sunglasses, and high heels.

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans took to the comment section and called them ‘stunning’. A user wrote, “Hahahah… looks like the incorrigible @ranveersingh cracked u up.” While another commented, "Wow, u both look stunning together.” A third user also wrote, “Lolo and Ranveer in a movie...yessssss.”

Apart from Karisma and Ranveer, several celebs, such as Mouni Roy, Archies actor Vedang Raina, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and many more, attended the event.

Ranveer Singh and Karisma Kapoor on work front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. His upcoming projects include Singham Again, where he reprises his role as Simmba. Apart from this, he is set to commence work on a new film helmed by Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar later this year.

Karisma Kapoor made her acting debut with Prem Qaidi. She then went on to win the hearts of many with films like Jigar, Raja Babu, Andaz, Raja Hindustani, Coolie No. 1, Dangerous Ishhq and more. She was recently seen in Murder Mubarak.