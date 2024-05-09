WATCH: Ranveer Singh hugs and kisses Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan; heartwarming video makes internet emotional

Ranveer Singh who was reportedly on a babymoon recently has returned back to Mumbai and was seen at the launch event of a popular jewelry store last night. Several pictures and videos from the event featuring the Lootera actor are now going viral on the internet. One of which features him interacting with late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan.

Ranveer Singh shares a heartwarming moment with Babil Khan

In one of the videos that is now going viral on the internet, Ranveer Singh can be seen hugging and kissing Babil, seemingly comforting him over something. Watch the video here:-

For the unversed, this comes on the same day that marked the 9th anniversary of Irrfan Khan’s movie Piku which also starred Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone. In the early hours of May 8, Deepika shared a note to celebrate the occasion and dropped a BTS picture from the sets. She quoted in her post, “@irrfan Oh how much we miss you…(three red heart emojis)” Piku also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a central role.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting ready to welcome their first child

The power couple is due in September this year. Ranveer tied the knot with his ladylove back in November 2018. In an old conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked when he would embrace fatherhood, Ranveer told us, "It's not my call really. Partly, it's my call but mostly it's just her and I allow her that".

Like an ideal husband, Ranveer lets Deepika take the first call in all the decisions they make as a couple - this happened at their wedding too. In an old interview with Filmfare, the RamLeela actor said, “Whatever she wished, I wanted her to have it. That’s the first step in being the husband of the millennium. Whatever her vision of getting married, I wanted her to realize it. Whatever she wanted, it was done exactly in that manner."

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika both will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Another movie in Singh’s kitty is Don 3 opposite Kiara Advani and the Pathaan actress is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD.

