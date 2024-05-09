Bhaiyya Ji Trailer: Witness Manoj Bajpayee's 'Robinhood ka baap' avatar in this intense revenge drama

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has reunited with the creators of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai for a project titled Bhaiyya Ji. The makers of the movie have been keeping the anticipation high with poster and song releases, and now the much-awaited trailer is finally out. The movie is all set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji trailer out

Taking to Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee shared the trailer of Bhaiyya Ji. The trailer video showcases a character who keeps asking about Bhaiyya Ji. Despite being asked multiple times, when he doesn't get an answer, he shouts again. In response, another character says, "Let's talk politics; Bhaiyya Ji is the mastermind who turns opposition into power and power into opposition. His schemes have liberated thousands from the world's oppression."

In the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee makes an entry, showcasing intense action scenes. The trailer vividly depicts the fear of Bhaiyya Ji. The actor can be seen in his desi superstar charm and looks fiery in his action-packed avatar.

Check out the trailer here:

More about Bhaiyya Ji

The team behind Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has returned with another thrilling film, Bhaiyya Ji. Apart from the recently released trailer, the makers on March 14, 2024, unveiled the first look of the Desi Superstar, Manoj Bajpayee, from the movie, and he truly emanates fierceness and determination. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, this film promises an exciting ride.

Manoj Bajpayee on the work front

Meanwhile, Bajpayee last appeared in Devashish Makhija's Joram and is currently involved in Kanu Behl's project Despatch. He also featured in Abhishek Chaubey's comedy-crime thriller web series Killer Soup earlier this year. Starring alongside Konkona Sensharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal, the series, originally named Soup, was co-written by Chaubey, Harshad Nalawade, Anant Tripathi, and Unaiza Merchant.

Reportedly inspired by a true event, the series offers a blend of humor and crime, showcasing Bajpayee's versatility across various genres.

Manoj Bajpayee recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. He was given a tribute at the Tagore Centre at the Indian Embassy, Berlin. The event also acknowledged the selection of Bajpayee's film The Fable at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

