Ariana Grande's Soulful Performance From Met Gala Has The Internet Talking; Fans Say ‘QUEEN OF POP’

As footage of Ariana Grande's performance spread online, fans took to social media to express their admiration, with many calling her the 'QUEEN OF POP.' Dive into the buzz!

By Sakina Kaukawala
Updated on May 09, 2024  |  01:25 PM IST |  1.9K
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Ariana Grande mesmerizes the audience with her soulful renditions at Met Gala 2024
  • Dressed in stunning designer gowns, Grande captivates with her stage presence and powerful vocals

Ariana Grande stunned attendees at the Met Gala 2024 with a surprise performance that went viral online. From enchanting renditions of classic Disney songs to powerful duets, the pop sensation stole the show, leaving fans amazed by her talent and stage presence. 

A star-studded surprise performance by Ariana Grande at the Met Gala 2024

Ariana Grande, known for her powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence, stole the show at the Met Gala 2024, delivering an unforgettable performance. Despite the event's typically tight security, footage of Grande's set surfaced, providing fans with a rare glimpse into the glamorous affair. 

Grande began her performance with an enticing rendition of Once Upon a Dream from Disney's Sleeping Beauty, alluding to the evening's theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. She fascinated the audience when she entered the stage, wearing a stunning Loewe mother-of-pearl gown.


A medley of hits 

Grande then seamlessly transitioned into her own chart-topping hits, such as Into You, Seven Rings, and We Can't Be Friends from her most recent album, Eternal Sunshine. Clad in a sheer corset dream from John Galliano's Maison Margiela couture collection, she exuded confidence and glamor with every note. 

But the night's highlight came when Grande invited her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo onstage for a stunning duet. They collaborated on a breathtaking rendition of When You Believe, originally performed by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston for the Prince of Egypt soundtrack. Their harmonious voices filled the room, leaving guests in awe of how they sang.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

Fans declare Ariana Grande ‘QUEEN OF POP’ 

As videos of Grande's performance circulated online, fans took to social media to show their appreciation. Comments like "she rlly been that girl!" and "QUEEN OF POP" flooded the internet, stating Grande's status as a musical icon. 

The singer's arrival on stage was nothing short of magical, with the pop star accompanied by a troupe straight out of a fairytale. Dressed in a pink and green ensemble reminiscent of Glinda from Wicked, she embodied the evening's theme and enchanted guests with her ethereal presence. 

Grande and her team created celebratory merch to commemorate her memorable performance. The merchandise, emblazoned with the words, "We headlined the fcking Met Gala, btch," represented Grande's success and influence in the music industry.

Know more about Ariana Grande's Met Gala performance:

What did Ariana Grande wear during her performance?
Grande stunned in two exquisite outfits, a mother-of-pearl gown by Loewe and a sheer corset dream from John Galliano's Maison Margiela couture collection.
Who joined Ariana Grande for a duet at the Met Gala?
Grande was joined by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo for a powerful rendition of When You Believe, showcasing their remarkable vocal chemistry.
