After a very successful first season, Tulsa King is returning with another banger. The new season is already deep in production, and recently, the protagonist, Sylvester Stallone, shared some images from the set, teasing the fans about the latest content. Major modifications might happen for the show in season 2, with former season 1 showrunner Terence Winter returning as a writer. Tulsa King is also embroiled in some controversy, as there are accusations that Stallone and an unidentified episode director were disrespectful towards background actors.

When is Tulsa King 2 premiering?

On Instagram, Stallone shared an image of himself in a pinstripe suit with shades on his face and a stogie in his mouth. In the post’s caption, the actor wrote, “Don’t F*** with Dwight.” Stallone later shared another pair of images from the set, and he asked the question, “Is this gangster enough?” He can be seen buttoning up a shirt in one photo while another showcases different pairs of shoes, each equipped with multiple shoe options showcasing his nickname, Sly.

If all goes smoothly, production for Tulsa King season 2 should be on schedule to wrap up filming in the next few weeks. The program is expected to come back in the fall of 2024, aligning with the stated goal. Once Stallone and his team return, they will need to address some unresolved issues from season 1, following the suspenseful moment where Dwight is confronted with the possibility of going to prison.

Audiences who watched the first season of Tulsa King will recall Dwight Manfredi as a stylishly dressed gangster who was polite at first. Stallone’s latest look features the character coming back wearing perfectly tailored clothes. Stallone shared the recent photo on his Instagram, showing him in a purple suit with a raised fist in front of a big bell. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan developed the series with the expectation that it could evolve and establish a complex universe.

At the end of season one, Dwight is arrested and taken away in a police car because his apology to ATF agent Stacy was seen as a bribe, allowing the ATF to catch the crime boss they were after finally. Stallone’s portrayal of a mafia boss has a unique twist as he stands out. Maybe that could assist him in avoiding legal trouble, as all he has worked for is at risk of destruction.

A little about Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone, also known as Sly, was born on July 6, 1946, and is a well-known American actor and filmmaker famous for his role as the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa. Following his relocation to Hollywood in 1974 from New York, Stallone secured his inaugural significant part in the crime drama The Lords of Flatbush, directed by Martin Davidson and Stephen F. Verona.

Two years after that, Stallone penned and acted in the first sports drama, Rocky, leading to a hugely successful multimedia series and a beloved Hollywood sports tale. It is claimed that Stallone finished writing the script for Rocky in just three days and rejected a large offer for the movie rights after United Artists didn’t want him as the leading actor.

Sly also recently made his reality TV debut with his series The Family Stallone on Paramount+. The series revolved around what he says is his most significant role so far, that of a family man. The series features his wife, Jennifer Stallone, and his three daughters, Sofia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The show covers very different aspects of the character’s lives. Sly’s stardom quickly blew up the series, and it was renewed for another season in January.

In addition to Stallone as the main character, Tulsa King features Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, A.C. Peterson, and Dana Delany. Additional new cast members have been announced for Season 2, with Neal McDonough joining the cast as a significant antagonist in the upcoming season. Additional recent arrivals mentioned are Frank Grillo, Annabella Sciorra, and Tatiana Zappardino.

