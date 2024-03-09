LeBron James recently achieved a historic milestone. The Los Angeles Lakers legend became the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points during a game against the Denver Nuggets on March 2, 2024. In addition, King James has scored double-digit points in 1,205 out of his last 1,475 regular-season games.

However, for legendary sports columnist and commentator Skip Bayless, this achievement is not impressive. On the Skip Bayless Show, he expressed his skepticism and criticized James for being a below-average three-point shooter and a poor free-throw shooter.

Bayless also highlighted that LeBron's three-point shooting percentage ranks 118th among currently active players, while his free-throw shooting percentage ranks 183rd. He further discussed LeBron's shooting inefficiencies in the context of the overall pace of reaching 40,000 points and drew comparisons to NBA legends such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. Additionally, Bayless questioned why LeBron James had not prioritized improving his free throw shooting skills, which could have resulted in him scoring even more points.

In response, NBA fans rallied in support of LeBron James.

“This is actually elite hating,“ one comment read.

“Acting like Michael Jordan shot 90 percent from 3,” another fan wrote.

“Nobody cares about Skip he just uses Bron name to stay relevant, “ read a third comment from a fan who chose to be bold.

Another fan wrote, “Crying this guy is really the biggest hater of all time.”

One fan channeled humor and wrote, “I mean is anyone surprised that he said that? He’s the founding father of the LeBron haters fan club.”

Lebron James Earned Rare Praise from Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless has been a serial Lebron James hater. Ever since LeBron James forayed into NBA, Skip Bayless has consistently chanced upon every opportunity to criticize LeBron James. However, after an exceptional performance by LeBron James in the Lakers versus Clippers game on February 28, Skip Bayless took to X, formerly Twitter to praise him.

Bayless wrote, "Great game by LeBron James."

Apparently, in the Lakers versus Clippers game, LeBron James made a remarkable comeback. He erased a 21-point deficit to secure a 116-112 win. In the crucial fourth quarter, LeBron scored 19 points and led the Lakers to a turnaround.

Skip Bayless Took a Dig at LeBron James’ son Bronny in 2022

In August 2022, Bronny James, the son of LeBron James threw down a massive dunk that went viral for all the right reasons. And, Skip Bayless was quick to throw shade at the young player.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Bayless wrote, "Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though."

Back then, Bronny was just 17 and was about to graduate from high school. Currently, Bronny James is a freshman guard for the USC Trojans.