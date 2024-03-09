Akira Toriyama's DBZ Influence on the NBA, Featuring Lebron James and Other Superstars

On Friday, Bird Studio sadly announced the demise of the prodigious and best-selling manga author, Akira Toriyama, a name idolized by millions of fans globally.

Toriyama, the unrivaled mind behind the ubiquitous Dragon Ball manga series, had his tales extend beyond books into the realms of renowned anime series, video games, and cinematic productions.

March 1 recorded the unfortunate demise of Toriyama due to a brain blood clot, as stated by his production company, Bird Studio, on Friday. The statement further mentioned a private funeral service attended only by family and a few relatives.

His brainchild, Dragon Ball, made its first appearance in 1984. The series told the gripping saga of a boy, Son Goku, who embarks on a quest to amass magical dragon balls while defending Earth from space-humanoids called Saiyans.

In 1989 the series received an anime adaptation, bringing it global recognition and making it a household name in Japanese media. The successful adaptation carved a niche for Toriyama with 260 million copies sold worldwide.

The article proceeds to discuss the NBA players' enigmatic connection with and deep inspiration drawn from the Dragon Ball Z series.

LeBron James

A few years ago, LeBron James cleverly exhibited his comic book intellect with a post boasting a photo of himself with his two sons Bryce and Bronny, juxtaposed with the iconic Dragon Ball Z trio - Goku, Gohan, and Goten.

LeBron James published his admiration for the series, its characters, and their relentless drive for growth, strength, and improvement. This undoubtedly influences his enduring reign as one of the finest players in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie

Likewise, Lakers Point Guard, Spencer Dinwiddie, disclosed Dragon Ball being his most-loved childhood show, with Vegeta, Goku's eternal rival, identified as his favorite character.

The appeal, Dinwiddie explained, was in identifying with a character like Vegeta, perpetually within reach of victory yet perennially in pursuit.

Luka Dončić

The NBA star, Luka Dončić, made his admiration for the anime series evident by sporting Dragon Ball Z-inspired sneakers with Gohan figures on them. Indeed, he was caught in Dragon Ball Z Nike PG 2.5's.

This trend of NBA players displaying affection for Dragon Ball Z is not limited to Luka, as fellow players like Lonzo Ball, Rudy Gobert, De’Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith Jr., Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jordan Bell are also huge fans.

Tobias Harris

Unlike the others, the forward from the Philadelphia 76ers, Tobias Harris, has a soft corner for Goku.

Harris stated, "He constantly strove towards the next level of becoming a Super Saiyan". He believes the series imparts numerous life lessons, primarily about untapping your inner potential.

Lauri Markkanen

In Finland, Lauri Markkanen, immersed in his sixth-grade years, never missed two daily episodes of Dragon Ball Z after his school hours.

Initially, the show didn't captivate him much; a common reaction to most anime series notorious for stretching their storylines with filler segments.

Choosing between Goku and Vegeta echoed the difficulty of picking between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. "Goku was my go-to during my growth years," shared Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz's player.

"However, as I matured, my preference switched to Vegeta. He's more ambitious, believes he's unbeatable, and relentlessly pursues everyone."

Admitting to his initial disinterest, Markkanen said, "I faced a dull beginning with the first few episodes. No one seemed to be powering up in the initial phases." Markkanen soon found himself entirely engrossed in the series.

The show presents more than just amusement to many NBA players; it mirrors their journeys.

The Dragon Ball characters' accomplishments and challenges echo the NBA players' evolution from their high school days, through college, and to earning their NBA credentials.

