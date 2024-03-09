‘Lmfao They Mad Touchy’: Fans Roast LeBron James After Jeanie Buss Shows Physical Affection Toward Him

Due to a lingering foot injury, LeBron James was unable to finish the LA Lakers' clash against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. He was removed from the game with about three minutes remaining as the Kings secured a 130-120 victory at Crypto.com Arena.

Toward the end of the game, James noticeably winced in pain, leading Darvin Ham to call a timeout and take the crucial player out.

As expected, the four-time MVP did not suit up for his team in Friday's marquee matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He was listed as questionable heading into the game, but they ultimately ruled him out. Nevertheless, "King James" spent most of the game actively cheering on his teammates from the sidelines.

Throughout the match, LeBron was observed not just backing his teammates, but also conversing briefly with LA Lakers' governors Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis.

After this clip went viral, fans were abuzz, taunting LeBron and Jeanie Buss with various reactions.

The Lakers, mirroring their previous season, appear to be on track for a play-in spot. Their victory over the Bucks elevated their record to 35-20, placing them ninth in the Western Conference.

Currently, they are in pursuit of the Phoenix Suns (37-26) for the sixth spot, which would ensure a spot in the playoffs. Despite the unpredictable trajectory of the season with roughly 17 games remaining, anything could happen, given the Lakers' fluctuating performance throughout the year.

Lakers edge Bucks in thriller despite LeBron's absence

In the absence of LeBron James, a comeback was essential for the Lakers.

Secure in possession of the ball with 23.2 seconds left, and down by a point, the Lakers seized an opportunity after making Lillard miss a tough drive-in layup. Russell, relentlessly breaking down Milwaukee's defense, executed a left-handed 13-footer.

The Lakers needed just one more halt when Spencer Dinwiddie, a local boy in his first start for the team (filling in for James), managed to block Lillard, keeping a potential game-winning basket at bay, and locked in a thrilling 123-122 victory.

Russell, riding a wave of robust performance over the last couple of months, capped the match with a season-high 44 points, thanks to his nine three-pointers.

During his postgame courtside interview, Russell mentioned, "I merely tried to deliver whatever I could, be it scoring or assisting, fitting into whatever role the team needed me to play. With LeBron out, numerous others stepped up commendably."

