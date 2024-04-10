‘Alpha Driven People:’ John Cena Speaks Up On Fight Between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel’s rivalry is well-known. The two have not been on good terms while working with each other, in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Now, The Rock’s fellow WWE superstar John Cena, who is also an established Hollywood actor has spoken about the rivalry. Cena recently appeared on the April 10 episode of Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast where he spoke about it.

What did John Cena say about the rivalry between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel ?

The Cenation leader while speaking on the matter, didn’t take sides and very smartly dealt with it. He said, “There's certainly rumors about that. I can't deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people," Cena responded. "You get two, there can only be one.”

While Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have been part of Fast and Furious franchises early on, John Cena made it to the films in 2021, for F9: The Fast Saga as Jakob Torreto, Dom’s estranged brother.

While speaking with Shepard, Cena recounted dealing with tough environments in his wrestling career. He marked, “Man, you gotta remember I got dropped into a locker room where [we have] generational vets. 'What'd your dad do?' 'Wrestle.' 'What'd your granddad do?' 'Wrestle.' I've been in that environment; know the room and just kind of adapt to what's going on."



What’s The Rock and Vin Diesel rivalry?

The beef between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel seemed to have started in 2016 when Johnson posted on social media that the behavior of his male co-stars left his blood ‘legit-boiling’.

Elaborating more, Vin Diesel said, “Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy a*s*s. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

After that Johnson did not star in the ninth film and later said that he privately told Diesel that he wouldn’t be returning for future movies.

However, in June last year, Dwayne said that he had buried his hatches with Vin Diesel. In a post on X, he wrote, “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

In the long video, Johnson explained why he had put aside his long-standing duel with Vin Diesel. "Despite our differences, when you lead with the idea of, No. 1, resolve... you just think about the future," he said.

He meant that for the love of his fans, and for the love the Fast and Furious franchise gets from the fans, he had let go of his history with Diesel. “The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II,” he said.

